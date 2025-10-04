How much is Bill Belichick's buyout? Clemson beatdown proves he's not fit for the job

Any hope that North Carolina fans had of upsetting the Clemson Tigers went out the window from the first play of the game when Antonio Williams found T.J. Moore for a 75-yard trick play touchdown. At the end of the first quarter, Dabo Swinney's Clemson team took a 28-3 lead as the Tar Heels look outclassed in every aspect of the game.

This is Bill Belichick's 5th game in College Football and as the Tar Heels are looking at a 2-3 start, it becomes clearer each week that this team isn't good. In their first two games against Power 4 opponents, North Carolina has been blown out by TCU and UCF while Clemson looks well on their way to handing this team another embarrassing loss.

North Carolina made a massive investment and a big gamble by hiring Bill Belichick and at this point it looks like an awful decision. The Tar Heels are so far from what you'd expect from a Bill Belichick led team that you have to wonder if the program pulls the plug at some point.

How much is Bill Belichick's buyout? The experiment is a disaster

When North Carolina hired Bill Belichick, they hired him to a 5-year deal which runs through the end of 2029 at a total of $50 million. If Belichick is fired at any point before December 31st, 2027, the Tar Heels would owe him what he's owed to that point which is $26.7 million. The interesting part is that if North Carolina fires Belichick, in order to receive the buyout, he'd need to sign a post termination agreement which means he accepts the decision absolving North Carolina of legal backlash.

The escape hatch for North Carolina would have been if Bill Belichick was able to land an NFL job as he'd end up paying the program but, with how this team looks, it's highly unlikely.

