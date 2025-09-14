How much is Brent Pry's buyout? Virginia Tech fans are ready to move on

The Virginia Tech Hokies have officially hit rock bottom as they currently trail 28-0 at halftime against an Old Dominion team that came into this game with a 1-1 record. Coming into the season, Virginia Tech fans were ready to move on from Brent Pry but, even the most pessimistic fans never imagined that he would lose to Old Dominion.

While the Hokies won't fire Brent Pry at halftime, the fanbase is begging for the plug to be pulled as soon as possible as it's clear he isn't the right coach for the job. When this game ends, Pry will be 16-24 with a 10-13 record in the ACC. Pry has finished above .500 once and it's hard to imagine that he'll ever get the team into contention in the ACC.

How much is Brent Pry's buyout?

Brent Pry's contract runs through the end of the 2027 season, which means that firing Brent Pry would cost Virginia Tech, as they'd have to buy him out. If Virginia Tech fires Brent Pry during the season, they would be on the hook for $6 Million and they'd pay him $750,000 a quarter through the end of 2027.

If Virginia Tech waits until the end of next season to fire Brent Pry the buyout is cut more than in half dropping to just $2.5 million. If Brent Pry is somehow able to survive being fired making it to the 2027 season, he wouldn't be owed a buyout at all.

The most interesting part of the situation is the fact that players can redshirt if they haven't played 4 games yet, which may be a reason not to fire Pry. The transfer portal opens for 30 days after a coach is fired, and by firing Pry before the fourth game, the roster could fall apart and create a disaster worse than the one that already exists for the rest of the season.

More Virginia Tech News: