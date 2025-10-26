How much is Brian Kelly's buyout? Fans call for his job amid beatdown in Baton Rouge

The LSU Tigers have truly hit disaster level as the Tigers were utterly embarrassed on Saturday Night in Death Valley as Texas A&M outclassed LSU in the second half in similar fashion to the game last season. The loss drops LSU to 5-3 and 3-2 in SEC play, which all but eliminates the LSU Tigers from College Football Playoff contention.

The Tigers came into the season with hopes of competing for a National Championship as they brought back Garrett Nussmeier and a solid group of players while adding a loaded Transfer Portal class. Having the season come to an end in October is unacceptable at LSU especially with a group this talented.

Things have gotten so bad in Baton Rouge that the fans were chanting for Brian Kelly to be fired in the 3rd quarter.

When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame to take the LSU job, he said it was to win National Championships, and 4 seasons in, he hasn't come close. The Tigers fanbase demands success as Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron all had won National Championships by the end of their 4th seasons in Baton Rouge.

Brian Kelly is an outsider, and the fanbase was always going to turn on him if the season didn't go well. Things like calling the reporters spoiled and pretending like the fanbases' concerns weren't issues have only made the situation worse for Kelly.

How much is Brian Kelly's buyout?

The LSU Tigers had to cough up a massive amount to be able to lure Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, where his job was very secure. As things currently stand, the Tigers would owe Brian Kelly $53,293,333 if they fired him before the end of the season or at the end of the year. Kelly's deal is fully guaranteed, which gives LSU no true financial benefit in firing their head coach, which may make it even tougher to move on.