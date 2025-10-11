How much is Luke Fickell's buyout? Badgers' fans are fed up amid Iowa beatdown

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to look more like a disaster than an encouraging group under Luke Fickell. The Badgers decided they felt that they had a higher ceiling moving on from Paul Chryst to hire Luke Fickell. While Luke Fickell in theory, may have a much higher ceiling than Chryst, Wisconsin fans are finding out there's a much lower floor.

The Badgers' Head Coach has a 15-16 record, and if things don't change quickly, he'll be 15-17 as this team is in a 17-0 hole against Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes have trouble scoring 17 in most games, which makes the fact that they've already scored 3 times another blow for the Badgers.

This team is heading to a 2-4 start and a 0-3 record in conference play, making it more likely than not that they won't qualify for a Bowl game. The Badgers may need to make a decision on Luke Fickell sooner rather than later, as it's starting to look like he isn't going to live up to the lofty expectations that were placed on him when Wisconsin poached him from Cincinnati.

How much is Luke Fickell's buyout if the Badgers start over?

This past offseason, the Wisconsin Badgers actually extended Luke Fickell, but his buyout remained at the same figure of $25 million. Firing Luke Fickell would result in the second-biggest buyout ever paid in College Football, behind only Texas A&M firing Jimbo Fisher. If there's a silver lining for Wisconsin it's the fact that rather than owing a massive sum upfront, they'll pay the buyout in monthly installments making it much easier to manage. Fickell's contract was structured so that the Badgers would only have to pay him 80% of his contract value, which does help if they need to move on.

