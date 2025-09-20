How much is Luke Fickell's buyout? Wisconsin fans want change after Maryland disaster

The mood in Madison is grim as it's clear that once again the Wisconsin Badgers aren't going to be competitive in the Big Ten. The Badgers' two easy games on the schedule allowed the team to start 2-0, but it wasn't promising with how the team played. Alabama exposed how bad this team was last weekend, but there was hope that they could get back on track against Maryland with quarterback Billy Edwards returning.

Instead, the risk of playing Edwards didn't pan out as the Badgers lost their quarterback again early in this game. The Badgers had to turn the offense back over to Danny O'Neil but, it was clear the entire game that Maryland was the better team.

The game started so badly that the Badgers fans were calling for Luke Fickell's job as the team trailed 20-0 at halftime.

The Badgers hoped to adapt and become one of the best teams in the Big Ten, which is why they made the decision to hire Luke Fickell, who would help the team become more balanced on offense. Instead, it looks like the Badgers don't have an identity and the roster as a whole has seen a massive drop off in talent.

How much is Luke Fickell's buyout if the Badgers fire their coach?

This past offseason, the Wisconsin Badgers actually extended Luke Fickell, but his buyout remained the same at $25 million. Firing Luke Fickell would result in the second-biggest buyout in College Football history, trailing only Jimbo Fisher. The good news for the Badgers is that, rather than owing it all up front, they would have to pay Fickell every month, which makes it much easier to handle than paying a massive chunk up front. Fickell's contract was structured so that the Badgers would only have to pay him 80% of his contract value, which does help if they need to move on.

