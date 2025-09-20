How much is Mike Gundy's buyout? The Cowboys' rough start has fans ready to move on

One of the longest-running tenures in College Football may be ending as Mike Gundy is no longer the man for the job. The Cowboys are coming off a 3-9 season where they went winless in Big 12 play, and Gundy's group is off to arguably a worse start with how the start of the Tulsa game is going for the Cowboys.

After getting demolished by the Oregon Ducks, the Cowboys had a bye week to prepare for a Tulsa team that is on its backup quarterback as well due to injuries. Two drives into the game, and Tulsa looks like the far superior team, taking an early 13-3 lead. Not only is Tulsa winning, but the Golden Hurricane looks better in every aspect of the game converting 4th downs and moving the ball at will.

Between the fact that it appears Oklahoma State appears to be heading toward a 1-2 start to the season as they trail Tulsa and the state of this roster, it's clear that a full overhaul is needed. This offseason, Mike Gundy rebuilt his entire staff and brought in more transfers than he ever has yet, it's clear the staff whiffed.

The Cowboys could make a clean sweep as athletic director Chad Weiberg has been working without a new contract since the end of June. In this new NIL and revenue-sharing era, Gundy and his staff don't seem fit for the job.

It's unclear whether or not Mike Gundy will get fired in-season if the Cowboys make the move, given how long he's been in Stillwater. The only FBS Head Coach who's been at their program longer is Kirk Ferentz at Iowa, which may make showing Gundy the door before the end of the season difficult for the program.

How much is Mike Gundy's buyout at Oklahoma State?

The good news for Oklahoma State is that if they're going to move on from Mike Gundy, the Cowboys will benefit from a renegotiated contract the two sides agreed to in January. The two sides agreed to a new deal which lowered Gundy's salary by $1 million per year while requiring him to become more involved in fundraising. As a result of the new deal, Mike Gundy's buyout is now just $15 million if he's fired before December 31st, 2027.

