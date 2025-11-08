How much is Mike Locksley's buyout? Embarrassing Rutgers loss is the final straw

Coming into the 2025 College Football season, it was an important year for Maryland Head Coach Mike Locksley. The Terps Head Coach needed to find a way to put together a winning season as his only success came with Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback. When Maryland managed to jump out to a 4-0 record, it looked like Mike Locksley may have coached his way off of the Hot Seat.

Instead, heading into Saturday, Maryland had lost 4 straight games, bringing its record on the season back to .500 and putting a ton of pressure back on him. Luckily for Mike Locksley, he got to face a reeling Rutgers team on Saturday, or so he thought.

After jumping out to an early 7-0 lead, Maryland quickly started to fall apart as Rutgers started to score with ease. By the time halftime rolled around, Maryland was in a 21-17 hole putting Locksley in a ton of trouble. The Scarlet Knights then dominated the second half handing Locksley a 35-20 loss that may cost him his job.

The loss to Rutgers drops Mike Locksley to 37-46 for his time at Rutgers with a 17-45 record in Big Ten play. For his career, Locksley is just 39-72 as he's proven that he's not a great Head Coach or one that will allow Maryland to beat the top teams in the Big Ten.

How much is Mike Locksley's buyout?

If Maryland chooses to move on from Mike Locksley after the embarrassing loss to Rutgers, it will be far cheaper than the buyouts we've seen teams pay this year. If Mike Locksley is fired, Maryland would only owe him roughly $13 million, which is the cheapest buyout in the Big Ten, making the move easier. Maryland would owe Locksley half of his buyout within 60 days of his termination, which even gives the program time to fund the move.