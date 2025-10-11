How much is Mike Norvell's buyout? Florida State fans are out after stunning collapse

After the Florida State Seminoles knocked off Alabama in Week 1, it seemed as if the Seminoles were back on track as a program and appeared well on their way to competing for the College Football Playoff. It turns out, that win over Alabama was a total fluke as this Florida State team has fallen apart over the past several weeks.

This stunning collapse started on a Friday Night as the 3-0 Seminoles were stunned by the Virginia Cavaliers showing there were clear cracks in the foundation of this team. Last week, the Miami Hurricanes dominated the Seminoles despite their best effort to make the score more respectable down the stretch.

On Saturday, the Seminoles suffered the most stunning loss of the season as the Pittsburgh Panthers came into Tallahassee and ended any chance of this team making the Playoff. At 3-3 on the season with 3 straight losses, this team is broken and it's more likely than not this is only going to get worse.

How much is Mike Norvell's buyout if Florida State moves on?

After losing to Pittsburgh, the Florida State Seminoles are now just 36-30 under Norvell while they've gone 5-13 since the magical run in 2023. The Seminoles have lost their last 8 ACC games as this program has truly gone off the rails after showing serious signs of promise.

Following that impressive run the Florida State Seminoles went on in 2023, Mike Norvell was given a massive extension, which is the obstacle to moving on from him. If Florida State chooses to move on from Mike Norvell, they'd owe him over $58 million which is a massive cost to stomach. It's more likely this team will have to hold onto Norvell at least for another season as it's hard to take such a financial hit in this revenue sharing era.

