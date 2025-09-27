How much is Sam Pittman's buyout? Arkansas fans are fired up over defensive disaster

The first two weeks of the season where Arkansas Razorbacks beat up on far inferior opponents appear to have been Fools' gold as Sam Pittman's team appears to be heading to a third loss in a row. In their first Power 4 game, Ole Miss scored 41 points with their backup quarterback beating the Razorbacks. Last weekend, Memphis pulled of a stunning upset to put Sam Pittman back on the hot seat.

The start of the Notre Dame game looks like it's going to get Sam Pittman fired as the Razorbacks defense has more holes than Swiss Cheese. At halftime, the Razorbacks trail 42-13 but, with how bad the defense has played, a comeback seems impossible.

Notre Dame has only had 6 drives in the first half and each have resulted in a touchdown as CJ Carr and the offense have made it look easy. The first drive Notre Dame went on a 10 play 75-yard drive before going 73 yards in 6 plays to take a 14-3 lead into the second quarter. The first two drives of the second half resulted in another 145 yards on 11 plays further sinking Arkansas. The 5th drive of the half saw Notre Dame walk down the field in the 4-minute offense to tack on a 5th score.

The offense turned the ball over with just 24 seconds left in the half and even that was enough time as Notre Dame scored in a flash on a screen pass where Arkansas looked uninterested in tackling.

How much is Sam Pittman's buyout?

The Razorbacks and Sam Pittman agreed to a new deal in 2022 which runs through the end of 2026 unless Sam Pittman wins 7 or more games in any of the seasons which would extend it another season. Sam Pittman's record at Arkansas since the extension is currently 29-26 which will be 29-27 if the Razorbacks lose to Notre Dame which is important.

If Sam Pittman's record is above .500 under this deal, the buyout will cost $9.8 million during or after this season. The Razorbacks will likely wait until Pittman falls below .500 during this season as when his record dips below that point, the buyout number falls to $6.9 million. While this season has been abysmal, the Razorbacks fans will need to wait a few more weeks to get their wish.

