How three college football teams got out of 'Survival Saturday' alive

Oregon Ducks

All week long, everyone, including Kirk Herbstreit on College GameDay, talked about how Iowa was going to upset Oregon. Late in the 4th quarter, it started to look like the predictions were going to come true when Mark Gronowski scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown to give Iowa a 16-15 lead.

The Ducks ended up leaving Iowa City with a win, and it started right after the Hawkeyes' go-ahead touchdown. The Hawkeyes went for the 2-point conversion, trying to make it a 3-point lead, and football proved to be a game of inches as Kamari Moulton just came down out of bounds trying to catch a tipped pass.

Iowa's two-point attempt is overturned. @GeneSteratore breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/SVopbHtc1m — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 8, 2025

The stop on the two-point conversion gave Oregon the chance to go and win the game with a walk-off field goal. Dante Moore was missing a ton of his weapons, yet he led his team right down the field. The play of the drive and the game for Oregon came when Dante Moore threw the perfect ball in the pouring rain to set Oregon up for the game winning field goal.

The game wasn't finished for the Ducks before Atticus Sappington and Oregon's field goal unit ran the operation cleanly and kicked the game-winning field goal with just 3 seconds remaining.