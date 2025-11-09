How three college football teams got out of 'Survival Saturday' alive

Vanderbilt Commodores

It's always tough for a team to face a program the first game after they fired their coach, which is what Vanderbilt had to deal with. The Auburn Tigers played their best offensive game of the season, and it put Vanderbilt in a shootout for their College Football Playoff life.

Heading into the 4th quarter, Vanderbilt trailed 30-28, putting the Commodores on upset alert late in the game. Diego Pavia then gave the Commodores the lead on a 7-yard touchdown run.

Diego Pavia is 10th in Vanderbilt history in rushing touchdowns.



He’s only been at Vanderbilt for a season and a half. pic.twitter.com/wOjfWQTh3z — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) November 8, 2025

When the Commodores got the ball back, they marched down the field on a 10-play drive as Sedrick Alexander's 9-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 8 points.

Beautiful option pitch from Diego Pavia to Sedrick Alexander. Vandy leads 38-30 with 7:57 to play.

pic.twitter.com/zjAXHbtj7m — Billy Derrick (@billyderrick10) November 9, 2025

While the Commodores were in a great place to win the game, the Auburn Tigers weren't going to let them off easy. Cam Coleman showed why he's one of the best receivers in the Country with an incredible touchdown catch before scoring the 2 point conversion to force overtime.

HOW DID CAM COLEMAN CATCH THIS FOR THE TD? 😱



All tied up on SEC Network and the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/X2c5kSD8FA — ESPN (@espn) November 9, 2025

In overtime, Diego Pavia made quick work of Auburn's defense, scoring a touchdown while the defense forced a turnover on downs to win the game. The win keeps Vanderbilt alive in the College Football Playoff race while Pavia has to be considered for the Heisman Trophy.