How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Championship Week: Channels, streaming, and more

Conference Championship weekend has arrived, as we'll crown several champions this weekend before the College Football Playoff field will be set on Selection Sunday. This weekend gives several teams one last chance to show the committee that they're a Playoff team, and it'll certainly play a massive role in setting the Playoff field.

This weekend, College GameDay heads to the SEC Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. The decision to pick the SEC Championship came as a surprise to many as Ohio State and Indiana meet as the two highest-ranked teams in the Country in the Big Ten Championship.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay

As is the weekly timeslot, this week's College GameDay begins at 9:00 AM ET from Atlanta, Georgia, or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as for free on the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv. For the rest of the season, ESPN will be allowing fans to watch GameDay for free on the ESPN app or on Pat McAfee's Twitter/X account.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Conference Championship Weekend

College GameDay will be live from Atlanta, Georgia, as the Alabama Crimson Tide face the Georgia Bulldogs in a rematch of a game we saw earlier in the season. Georgia is firmly in the College Football Playoff, but Alabama could be in trouble if they lose the game.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay picked former Michigan Wolverines star Aidan Hutchinson as its guest picker for the showdown between Michigan and Ohio State. This weekend, College GameDay brings Inside the NBA Host Ernie Johnson onto the show as the show is now a part of ESPN's Network.