How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 10: Channels, Streaming, and More

Week 10 of the College Football season has arrived as we continue to move closer and closer to the end of the regular season. Coming into the season, we expected this to be a pivotal weekend, but matchups like Penn State Vs Ohio State, Miami Vs SMU. Texas Tech Vs Kansas State, and USC Vs Nebraska have lost their shine.

College GameDay decided to make the trip for the Big 12 clash between Utah and Cincinnati. If the Bearcats can go on the road and pick up a win, they'll move even closer to earning a bid into the Big 12 Championship, while Utah could win to blow the Big 12 race open.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 10?

The tenth College GameDay show of the year will be live from Salt Lake City, UT, for a matchup no one saw coming before the season as the 24th-ranked Utah Utes host the 17th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. Teams like Texas, SMU, and Penn State are all struggling this season likely costs them a chance to be a part of GameDay.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 10

As is the weekly timeslot, this week's College GameDay begins at 9:00 AM ET from Salt Lake City, UT, or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. With the ongoing battle between YouTube TV and ESPN, a ton of fans may need to look for a new streaming service. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay picked Tennessee Native and Vanderbilt fan Nate Bargatze as its guest picker for the showdown between Vanderbilt and Missouri. This weekend, former Utah Utes quarterback and NFL star Alex Smith returns to campus to serve as the guest picker.

