How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 11: Channels, Streaming, and More

Week 11 of the College Football season is upon us, as this weekend brings another loaded week of games. After the reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, the race for the Playoff is in full effect as every team now knows where they stand. Around the Country this weekend, there are massive game with College Football implications, but none are bigger than the clash in the Big 12 between BYU and Texas Tech.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 11?

The 11th College GameDay show of the year will be live from Lubbock, Texas, for a matchup that could reshape the entire Big 12 race as the 8th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders host the 7th-ranked BYU Cougars. Penn State and LSU's collapse this season only helped make this an easy decision for College GameDay.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 11

As is the weekly timeslot, this week's College GameDay begins at 9:00 AM ET from Lubbock, TX, or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. With the ongoing battle between YouTube TV and ESPN, a ton of fans may need to look for a new streaming service. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as for free on the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv. ESPN will also make the broadcast available on Pat McAfee's X/Twitter account for free.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay picked former Utah Utes Quarterback Alex Smith as its guest picker for the showdown between Utah and Cincinnati. This weekend, College GameDay calls on his heir in Kansas City and former Texas Tech star Patrick Mahomes, who has to be considered the biggest guest picker of the season.