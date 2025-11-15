How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 12: Channels, Streaming, and More

Week 12 of the College Football season is officially upon us as the weekday games kicked off the week, but the Saturday slate is truly incredible. Among the Top 25 teams, only Vanderbilt is on the bye, and Saturday's matchups will see 23 ranked teams in action. One of the most exciting games of the weekend comes as Notre Dame faces Pittsburgh.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still attempting an incredible tight rope walk after they lost the first two games of the season, but Saturday's game could prove to be a tough task. The Pitt Panthers have been red hot after moving to Mason Heintschel at quarterback.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 12?

The 12th College GameDay show of the year will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the first time in 20 years as the Pitt Panthers host Notre Dame in a Top 25 clash. The pick came as a bit of a surprise, as Georgia hosts Texas in a Top 10 clash and Alabama hosts Oklahoma, but both schools did host the show earlier this year.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 12

As is the weekly timeslot, this week's College GameDay begins at 9:00 AM ET from Pittsburgh, PA, or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The long battle between ESPN and YouTube TV finally came to an end on Friday Night, meaning YouTube TV subscribers can watch GameDay. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as for free on the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv. ESPN will also make the broadcast available on Pat McAfee's X/Twitter account for free.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay picked former Texas Tech Quarterback Patrick Mahomes as its guest picker for the showdown between Texas Tech and BYU. This weekend, College GameDay brings legendary Pitt Panther and NFL legend Aaron Donald back to serve as the guest picker before his number is retired at the game.