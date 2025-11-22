How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 13: Channels, Streaming, and More

Week 13 of the College Football season has arrived, as these final few weeks will have a massive impact on the race for the College Football Playoff. This weekend, there isn't a true clash between Playoff contenders quite like the matchup between two former Pac 12 foes in Oregon and the USC Trojans.

A win for the 7th-ranked Oregon Ducks would move them into a safer place, as the committee has shown that they're not high on their resume. Lincoln Riley's 15th-ranked USC Trojans getting a win would vault them into the Playoff hunt ahead of the finale against UCLA.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 13

As is the weekly timeslot, this week's College GameDay begins at 9:00 AM ET from Eugene, Oregon, or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The long battle between ESPN and YouTube TV finally came to an end last week, meaning YouTube TV subscribers can watch GameDay. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as for free on the ESPN App, and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv. For the rest of the season, ESPN will be allowing fans to watch GameDay for free on the ESPN app or on Pat McAfee's Twitter/X account.

We're running it back!



For the rest of the regular season, you can catch GameDay on the ESPN App, @PatMcAfeeShow and @ESPN 🏈 pic.twitter.com/V9kP14Jeus — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2025

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 13?

The 13th College GameDay show of the year will be live from Eugene, Oregon, as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans in a pivotal clash for the College Football Playoff race.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay picked former Pitt Panthers star Aaron Donald as its guest picker for the showdown between Pitt and Notre Dame. This weekend, College GameDay brings a former Heisman winner for the Oregon Ducks and Commanders quarterback, Marcus Mariota, back to serve as the guest picker.