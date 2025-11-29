How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 14: Channels, streaming, and more

Week 14 of the college football season has arrived, and "Rivalry Weekend" is always the best season of the year with all of the drama. Over the last few seasons, no matchup has lived up to the hype of rivalry weekend quite like Ohio State Vs Michigan with all of the drama and bad blood between the two programs.

A win for the top ranked Ohio State Buckeyes would cap off an incredible undefeated season while sending their biggest rival out of the Playoff race. If Sherrone Moore's team can pull off the upset, it could vault them into the College Football Playoff while dealing a massive blow to Ryan Day and Ohio State.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 14

As is the weekly timeslot, this week's College GameDay begins at 9:00 AM ET from Ann Arbor, Michigan, or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as for free on the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv. For the rest of the season, ESPN will be allowing fans to watch GameDay for free on the ESPN app or on Pat McAfee's Twitter/X account.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 14?

The 14th College GameDay show of the year will be live from Ann Arbor, Michigan, as the Michigan Wolverines host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a heated rivalry game, and a pivotal clash in the College Football Playoff race.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay picked former Oregon Ducks star Marcus Mariota as its guest picker for the showdown between Oregon and USC. This weekend, College GameDay brings a former Michigan Wolverines star back to Ann Arbor in Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson to represent his alma mater.