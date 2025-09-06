How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 2: Channels, Streaming, and More

The second weekend of the College Football season kicked off on Friday Night but, on Saturday Morning the ESPN College GameDay crew will truly lead us into the second weekend of the season. College GameDay makes the trip to Norman, Oklahoma for the Sooners matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

Aside from being the College GameDay game, this matchup has one massive storyline to follow as well. Sherrone Moore is an Oklahoma alumnus, and his return to Norman was so important that it ended up determining when he'll be suspended for his part in the Connor Stallions' cheating investigation, as he'll miss the next two games rather than missing the start of the year.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 2?

The second College GameDay show of the 2025 season will be live from Norman, Oklahoma, as the 15th ranked Michigan Wolverines face off against the 18th ranked Oklahoma Sooners. As plenty of teams go from playing massive games to kick off their season to playing lower level programs in week 2, this is the only game between two ranked programs this weekend.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 2

The second College GameDay of the season and the first show post Lee Corso's retirement begins at 9:00 AM Eastern Time or 8:00 AM Central Time for those in Oklahoma. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay didn't have a celebrity guest picker as it would've taken away from Lee Corso's retirement. This weekend, former Oklahoma Sooners basketball star and the program's new Assistant GM, Trae Young, will be the guest picker. Young was the guest picker on GameDay in 2020 ahead of Bedlam, and went 8-2 in his picks.

More College Football News: