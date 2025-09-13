How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 3: Channels, Streaming, and More

SEC play kicked off last weekend but, we get our first true clash of the season on Saturday as Tennessee hosts Georgia in a Top 15 matchup. The game will have all the drama of being a massive clash, and the day will get started early as ESPN's College GameDay returns to Knoxville.

While College GameDay's return to Knoxville brings a ton of excitement, this is a matchup with a ton of storylines. The Volunteers are looking for their first win over Georgia in a decade, as Josh Dobbs' miracle Hail Mary was the last time Tennessee was victorious. Both teams are still breaking in new quarterbacks, and this game will be the biggest test for Joey Aguilar and Gunner Stockton thus far.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 3?

The third College GameDay show of the 2025 season will be live from Knoxville, Tennessee, as the 15th ranked Tennessee Volunteers face off against the 6th ranked Georgia Bulldogs. This weekend has plenty of big games but, as Tennessee looks to knock off the Bulldogs for the first time since Josh Dobbs' incredible Hail Mary, this game should have all the drama.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 2

The third College GameDay of the season begins at 9:00 AM Eastern Time or 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay had its first guest picker of the season as former Oklahoma Basketball star Trae Young returned to Norman. This weekend, College GameDay will continue the basketball trend as former Tennessee star and WNBA great Candace Parker returns to Knoxville. Parker has never appeared on GameDay but has been excellent covering basketball with TNT which makes her a perfect fit for the show.

