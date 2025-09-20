How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 4: Channels, Streaming, and More

As teams prepare to get into the thick of Conference play, there aren't a ton of big games on the Week 4 schedule of the College Football season, but there are some massive storylines that will play out this weekend. No game may produce more storylines than the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators.

The Gators are off to a 1-2 start, and a loss in the game could send Billy Napier searching for a new job. On the other hand, the Miami Hurricanes are 3-0 with massive wins over Notre Dame and USF, which have them trending toward the College Football Playoff. Regardless of who wins this game, one fanbase is going to be enraged, which makes this game so entertaining.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 4?

The fourth College GameDay show of the 2025 season will be live from Miami, Florida, as the 4th ranked Miami Hurricanes face off against the Florida Gators. There are certainly better games this weekend but, the hatred between these two teams always shows up on the field, making it a fine choice.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 4

The fourth College GameDay of the season begins at 9:00 AM Eastern Time from Miami or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay turned to former Tennessee Women's Basketball star and WNBA legend Candace Parker as its guest picker. This weekend, College GameDay will have its first non-alumnus of the season as Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk joins the show. It's a little surprising that with how many great Miami alumni will be at the game, GameDay will go with Tkachuk, but he's an electric personality who should fit in great.

