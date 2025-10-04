How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 6: Channels, Streaming, and More

Week 6 of the College Football season is upon us and while the level of games isn't nearly as exciting as we saw last weekend, there's a chance for some massive storylines. One of the biggest matchups of the week takes place in Tuscaloosa as the Alabama Crimson Tide look to get revenge over Vanderbilt for their loss last season.

The loss to Vanderbilt has been eating away at the Crimson Tide for a year and this year Kalen DeBoer has a chance to exercise the demons. While the Crimson Tide are out for revenge, Vanderbilt has talked a big game ahead of the game and they could shock the world once again.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 6?

The sixth College GameDay show of the 2025 season will be live from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as the 10th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the 15th ranked Vanderbilt Commodores. The choice to pick this game over Miami Vs Florida State shocked many but, it'll be a great storyline game with all the Diego Pavia drama.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 6

As is the weekly tradition, this weeks' College GameDay begins at 9:00 AM Eastern Time from Tuscaloosa, Alabama or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay continued the trend of having athletes on the show bringing in Penn State legend LaVar Arrington to join the panel. This weekend, College GameDay is hosting it's first non-athlete as comedian Theo Von joins the show. The decision to bring in a guest with no ties to Alabama has drawn a ton of criticism which will make it interesting to see how the crowd receives him.

