How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 7: Channels, Streaming, and More

Week 7 of the College Football season has arrived, and the slate of games on the schedule this weekend is incredible. There are three matchups between ranked opponents this weekend, which gives us massive clashes that will shape both the races for their respective conferences and the College Football Playoff.

The biggest game of the weekend is far and away the matchup in Eugene as Oregon and Indiana face off in a Top 10 clash. The game will end up shaping the race for the Big Ten, the College Football Playoff, and the Heisman Trophy as Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore have been two of the best players in the Country.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 7?

The seventh College GameDay show of the 2025 season will be live from Eugene, Oregon, as the 3rd ranked Oregon Ducks face off against the 7th ranked Indiana Hoosiers. Coming into the season, everyone would've expected to see GameDay at the Red River Rivalry, but with how Texas has played and the uncertainty around John Mateer, this game was the clear choice.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 7

As is the weekly timeslot, this week's College GameDay begins at 9:00 AM ET from Eugene, Oregon, or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay angered the Alabama Crimson Tide fans by picking comedian Theo Von as the guest picker as he had no ties to the school. This weekend, College GameDay went back to what it does best picking former Oregon Ducks star and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu to be the guest picker.

