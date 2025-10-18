How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 8: Channels, Streaming, and More

We enter the back half of the College Football season on Saturday as we enter the 8th week of the season. On paper, this should be one of the best weekends of the season as the SEC gives us 3 Top 25 clashes, Notre Dame faces USC, and the Holy War will have a big impact on the race for the Big 12 Championship.

Arguably, the biggest game of the weekend takes place in Athens, Georgia, as Ole Miss and the Bulldogs face off in a Top 10 clash. The winner of this game will have a great chance to make the SEC Championship, while Georgia taking a second loss would put them on the verge of missing the Playoff.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 8?

The eighth College GameDay show of the 2025 season will be live from Athens, Georgia, as the 9th ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the 5th ranked Ole Miss Rebels. If it wasn't for the fact that College GameDay was just in Tuscaloosa, the crew likely would've went to the matchup between Tennessee and Alabama as the two rivals have taken the rivalry to a new level the past few seasons.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 8

As is the weekly timeslot, this week's College GameDay begins at 9:00 AM ET from Athens, Georgia, or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay went back to its roots by picking former Oregon and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu as the guest picker after Alabama fans were upset with the selection of comedian Theo Von. This weekend, College GameDay has Georgia fans up in arms as musician Jelly Roll, who has no ties to the team, will fill the role.

