How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 9: Channels, Streaming, and More

We're in the back half of the season, as Week 9 of the College Football season will unfold on Saturday. After a loaded weekend of games last week, the weekend doesn't appear to be as exciting, as we only have 3 matchups between ranked opponents. While the weekend may not appear as exciting, everyone knows that when you least see it coming, the chaos unfolds.

The most interesting game of the weekend takes place in Nashville as Vanderbilt and Missouri face off as Top 15 opponents. The winner of this game becomes a serious contender for the College Football Playoff, while the loser will be on the outside looking in after taking a second loss.

Where is ESPN's College GameDay for Week 9?

The ninth College GameDay show of the 2025 season will be live from Nashville, TN, for a matchup no one saw coming before the season as the 10th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores host the 15th-ranked Missouri Tigers. If Memphis hadn't lost last weekend, we could've seen GameDay make the trip to Memphis for the AAC Showdown between USF and Memphis.

How to Watch ESPN's College GameDay Week 9

As is the weekly timeslot, this week's College GameDay begins at 9:00 AM ET from Nashville, TN, or at 6:00 AM Pacific Time for those on the West Coast. The show will be broadcast live on ESPN as well as the ESPN App and will be available on streaming services like FuboTv.

Who is the Guest Picker this weekend?

Last weekend, College GameDay picked singer Jelly Roll as its guest picker for the showdown between Georgia and Ole Miss, even though he has no ties to either fanbase. This weekend, comedian and Nashville native Nate Bargatze returns to College GameDay after serving as the guest picker for Vanderbilt Vs Alabama in 2023. Country stars Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley will both appear on the show as musical guests.

