How to watch Kansas State Vs Iowa State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic

The College Football season is officially upon us as the 2025 season gets underway on Saturday Afternoon when the Kansas State Wildcats and Iowa State Cyclones kick off the season with the first game of the year. In the first game of the season, College Football fans are being treated to a game with potential Playoff implications as Kansas State enters the season ranked 17th in the AP Poll while Iowa State isn't too far behind at 22nd.

The Cyclones and Wildcats return loaded rosters and both are seen on the shortlist of teams that can win the Big 12 and go on a run to the College Football Playoff. Both teams return their starting quarterbacks as Rocco Becht is back under center for the Cyclones while Avery Johnson enters his second season starting for the Wildcats.

Whichever team wins this game will get a massive jumpstart on their push for the Big 12 Championship along with a run for the College Football Playoff. Beginning the season with a ranked win is a massive resume boost while a loss only creates an uphill battle.

How to watch Kansas State Vs Iowa State

The Kansas State Wildcats and Iowa State Cyclones will officially kick off the College Football season at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Sunday while the game is going to be played in Dublin, Ireland. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and for those looking for a streaming service can find the game along with most of the College Football games this season on FuboTV.

#17 Kansas State vs #22 Iowa State Odds

Odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook

Given that this is a neutral site game, no team gets the advantage for being the home team which has the oddsmakers riding with the higher ranked Wildcats.

Moneyline: Kansas State -160/ Iowa State +132

Spread: Kansas State -3

Total: 49.5 Points

Injuries Report

N/A: Injuries will be updated when each team provides it's availability report

Series History

Iowa State holds the advantage in the series history against Kansas State with a 54-50-4 record.

More Big 12 Football News: