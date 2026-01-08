How to watch Ole Miss Vs Miami in the College Football Playoff Semifinals

The College Football Playoff field started at 12 teams, and now we're down to 4 with the matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Miami Hurricanes sending the winner to the National Championship Game. The Rebels had to beat Tulane and Georgia to get here, while Miami went on the road to wipe out Texas A&M before shocking Ohio State.

The Rebels entered the College Football Playoff as the 6th seed after losing their head coach in Lane Kiffin, yet they've overcome all of the distractions to get here. Miami was the last team into the Playoff with an at-large bid, proving the committee right for making them the 10th seed.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs Miami in the Fiesta Bowl

The first of this weekend's two College Football Playoff semifinals begins at 7:30 PM ET as Miami and Ole Miss face off. The television broadcast will take place on ESPN, while the game will be available to stream on the ESPN app. If you are looking for a streaming service with ESPN available, Fubo TV has ESPN along with plenty of other channels.

Which Bowl game is Ole Miss vs Miami?

The historic bowl games in college football are tied into the Playoff, and the Rebels and Hurricanes will meet in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

Where is the Ole Miss Vs Miami game being played?

The Fiesta Bowl will be played in Glendale, Arizona, bringing both teams out to the West Coast for this matchup. State Farm Stadium will host the game, known for most famously being the Arizona Cardinals' stadium, hosting several Final Fours, and several other major sporting events. The stadium has hosted every Fiesta Bowl since the season it opened in 2007, along with several National Championship Games during the BCS and Playoff eras.