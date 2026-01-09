How to watch Oregon Vs Indiana in the College Football Playoff Semifinals

On Friday Night, the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks face off in a rematch in the College Football Playoff Semifinals with a trip to the National Championship to face Miami on the line. The Oregon Ducks dismantled James Madison and Texas Tech to reach this point while Indiana blew out Alabama in the Rose Bowl in their lone Playoff game.

The Hoosiers are the only undefeated team in the sport, earning the top seed in the College Football Playoff. The Oregon Ducks are the 5th seed in this playoff, with their lone blemish coming in the game they lost to Indiana in Eugene. All season long, these have been two of the top teams in the Country, and now the winner will have a chance to win the Big Ten's 3rd National Championship in a row.

How to Watch Oregon vs Indiana in the Peach Bowl

The second of this week's two College Football Playoff semifinals begins at 7:30 PM ET as Indiana and Oregon face off. The television broadcast will take place on ESPN, while the game will be available to stream on the ESPN app. If you are looking for a streaming service with ESPN available, Fubo TV has ESPN along with plenty of other channels.

Which Bowl game is Oregon vs Indiana?

The historic bowl games in college football are tied into the Playoff, and the Ducks and Hoosiers will meet in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Where is the Oregon Vs Indiana game being played?

The Peach Bowl will be played in Atlanta, Georgia, bringing both teams to the South for this rematch. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the game, known for being the Atlanta Falcons' stadium and the annual host for the SEC Championship Game. The stadium has hosted every Peach Bowl, SEC Championship Game, Celebration Bowl, and Chick-fil-A Kickoff since it opened in 2017.