How to watch the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony
The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony is just around the corner, and it's one of the most exciting nights in college football.
If you're planning to tune in, here's everything you need to know about how to watch and why this year's event is shaping up to be a fun one.
The ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action live on ESPN or stream it through WatchESPN if you're on the go. Whether you're hosting a watch party or watching solo, this year's finalists promise to deliver a show.
Speaking of finalists, this year's final four is impressive. Among the nominees are Dillon Gabriel (Oregon QB), Ashton Jeanty (Boise State RB), Cam Ward (Miami QB), and the dynamic Travis Hunter (Colorado WR/CB). Each has had a stellar season, but let’s be honest— it feels like this is Travis Hunter's to lose.
Hunter has been the talk of college football all season, thanks to his ability to make electric plays on both sides of the ball. Playing under Deion Sanders at Colorado, he's dazzled fans with a few spectacular catches at wide receiver and lockdown defense at cornerback. It’s rare to see a player excel as both a wide receiver and a cornerback at this level, making him a once-in-a-generation talent.
Ashton Jeanty has his case, as well. The Boise State running back has been impressive this season and is nearing in on breaking the record set by Barry Sanders. However, we still believe he's likely the No. 2 candidate behind Travis Hunter when everything is all said and done on Saturday night.
While both Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel have had great seasons — and Gabriel was part of an undefeated season and led the Oregon Ducks to the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff — this is a two-man race.