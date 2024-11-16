Travis Hunter may have just won the Heisman Trophy with his play vs. Utah
Travis Hunter is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy for a reason.
Travis Hunter made waves on Saturday as he continued his remarkable two-way season for Colorado. Facing Utah, Hunter intercepted a deep pass late in the first quarter, marking his third pick of the season. The moment was punctuated by Hunter striking the iconic Heisman pose on the field, thrilling the Folsom Field crowd.
Of course, the Travis Hunter show didn't stop there.
Not just a defensive star, Hunter has been equally dominant on offense, boasting 69 receptions for 856 yards and nine touchdowns before Saturday's game.
After the interception on defense, Hunter went viral with a catch on 4th and 8, in which Shedeur Sanders threw up a 50/50 ball and he just went up and beat the defensive back. The play kept the drive alive and would lead to another touchdown, giving Colorado a 21-6 lead over Utah right before the half.
With such standout performances on both sides of the ball, Hunter is now the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy, edging out other top contenders like Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel.
There's no doubt that Hunter will be invited to New York when it's all said and done. We just haven't seen a two-way player like him in recent history of college football. Hunter isn't just a lockdown defensive back, he's a legitimate threat at wide receiver, too.
While many have pegged him as a defensive back for the NFL, there are some who believe Hunter has the ability to play both sides of the ball at the top level.
After the Utah game, Colorado has games against Kansas and Oklahoma State to close the season. If the Buffaloes win out, they will punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship game and, with that, the Deion Sanders-led club would have the opportunity to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff.