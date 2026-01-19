How to watch the CFP National Championship: Channels, Streaming, Odds, and More

The college football season comes to an end on Monday Night as the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers face off for the National Championship. The Hoosiers have bulldozed their way to the Championship with a perfect 15-0 record, while Miami overcame two regular-season losses to sneak into the Playoff, where they've gone on a run.

Both head coaches are coaching for immortality as they'd each go down for incredibly memorable achievements. If Curt Cignetti can turn around a historic loser to win a National Championship within two years, it would be an incredible achievement. Mario Cristobal has a chance to be the head coach who brings his alma mater back to the top of the sport after it was irrelevant for nearly two decades.

How to Watch Indiana vs Miami in the National Championship

The College Football Playoff National Championship begins at 7:30 PM ET as Miami and Indiana face off. The television broadcast will take place on ESPN, while the game will be available to stream on the ESPN app. If you are looking for a streaming service with ESPN available, Fubo TV has ESPN along with plenty of other channels.

National Championship Odds

As of Monday Morning, the Indiana Hoosiers are 7.5 point favorites while the total is set at 47.5 points according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

All odds and lines are subject to change.

Where is the Indiana Vs Miami game being played?

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, bringing the Hoosiers south while allowing Miami to play at home. Hard Rock Stadium will host the game, known for being the Miami Dolphins' and Miami Hurricanes' stadium. The stadium has hosted the 2009 and 2013 BCS National Championship Games as well as the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.