How to watch the penultimate CFP rankings reveal: Channel, time and streaming info

Week 14 of the College Football season brought about a ton of drama as rivalry weekend always brings the bad blood and chaos that makes College Football so great. Last week, the College Football Playoff committes rankings almost set the full Playoff field, but there's still jockeying for positioning that will unfold especially this weekend.

The committee's penultimate set of recruiting rankings is arguably the most important, as most teams won't play again until they play in the Playoff or their bowl game. This weekend will tell most teams if they have a chance at making the College Football Playoff if things break their way during Championship Weekend or if they're out of the race.

While rivalry weekend brought a ton of excitement, there weren't a ton of results that shifted the race for the College Football Playoff. The only result that will truly affect the group of teams in the Playoff picture is Texas A&M's loss, as it will reshape the Top 4 teams while giving Texas a chance to inch closer into contention.

How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings reveal

Every week, the College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed live on ESPN throughout the season at varying times. The television broadcast will take place on ESPN, while the reveal will be available to stream on the ESPN app.

When are the College Football Playoff rankings revealed?

The penultimate rankings from the College Football Playoff committee will be unveiled on Tuesday, December 2nd. After this week's rankings reveal, we'll get the final rankings on Selection Sunday when the College Football Playoff committee unveils the rankings, setting the College Football Playoff field.

Full College Football Playoff Rankings Reveal Schedule: