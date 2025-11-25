How to watch the post Week 13 CFP rankings reveal: Channel, schedule, and more

Week 13 of the College Football season felt like the calm before the storm, as Rivalry Weekend is always the best weekend of the year. This past weekend saw most of the top teams in the country playing far inferior opponents or on the bye week, which made for a rather quiet weekend in the race for the College Football Playoff.

There were two massive games with College Football Playoff implications as Oregon strengthened its resume while knocking USC out of the Playoff hunt, while Oklahoma beat a Top 25 Missouri team to further solidify its position. The real chaos lies in the ACC after Georgia Tech fell against Pitt, creating a 6 team race for the ACC Championship Game in the final weekend.

These rankings will be the most important aside from the set of rankings that locks in the Playoff field as this will be the last time we see most teams play showing everyone where they stand ahead of their last game.

How to watch the College Football Playoff rankings reveal

Every week, the College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed live on ESPN throughout the season at varying times. This week's broadcast will run from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM eastern after a shorter show last week. The television broadcast will take place on ESPN, while the reveal will be available to stream on the ESPN app. Streaming services such as Fubo TV have ESPN along with channels to watch College Football.

When are the College Football Playoff rankings revealed?

The latest rankings from the College Football Playoff committee will be unveiled on Tuesday, November 25th. Every week moving forward, the rankings will be unveiled every Tuesday Night through December 2nd. The final College Football Playoff reveal, which sets the bracket for the playoff, comes after Championship Saturday on Sunday, December 7th.

Full College Football Playoff Rankings Reveal Schedule: