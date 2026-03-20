Hubert Davis March Madness collapse raises stakes for Bill Belichick in Year 2 at UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the premier basketball programs in the Country, and a school where everything centers around winning in basketball. That's why it came as a major shock when North Carolina made the stunning decision to hire Bill Belichick after his legendary run as the greatest coach in NFL History.

The fact that North Carolina landed Bill Belichick paired with the fact that they were seemingly going all in on football made the story even crazier. While North Carolina knew it wouldn't win a National Championship overnight, going 4-8 with just a 2-6 record in ACC play was far below expectations.

Hubert Davis' collapse raises the pressure on Bill Belichick's second season

When North Carolina hired Bill Belichick, it was during a period where the basketball program looked like it was heading in the perfect direction. Hubert Davis went to the National Championship Game in 2021-22 and was coming off a trip to the Sweet Sixteen in 2023-24. Given how well everything was going in the main sport, it gave Carolina a chance to branch out.

The issue is that North Carolina hardly made it into the NCAA Tournament last season before losing in the Round of 64. On Thursday Night, North Carolina was then stunned as VCU led the largest comeback in the history of the opening round to send the Tar Heels home in the first round in back to back seasons for the 1st time in program history.

North Carolina fans are not happy with the current state of the program which is leading to many calling for Hubert Davis' job. Whether Davis is fired or not, the most likely outcome is that the school is going to need to pour more assets into the roster and the coaching staff in this era of NIL, Revenue Sharing, and the Transfer Portal.

The loss places all the pressure in the world on Bill Belichick as well to show that North Carolina won't be a laughing stock again. If the Tar Heels are humiliated once again this year, it wouldn't shock anyone if they cut bait and ended the Bill Belichick experiment. Even if Belichick kept his job, North Carolina would likely divert some of the revenue sharing money to their basketball program.

This season is going to be pivotal for Bill Belichick, and how the rest of his tenure in Chapel Hill will play out. The Tar Heels offseason has been filled with far less drama than we saw last year which is a great first step, but winning will truly cure all.