Hugh Freeze and the Tigers are latest victims of Lane Kiffin's trolling

Out of all the college football head coaches in the country, Lane Kiffin is the most notoriously online. He's constantly sharing his thoughts and opinions on other programs, coaches, and players; frequently trolling his competitors.

Most recently, Kiffin took to X (formerly Twitter) to troll fellow SEC head coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

And, to be completely honest, it was pretty well deserved.

In a post-practice media availability, Auburn offensive coordinator Derrick Nix shared that a different coach calls the plays on different downs. Yes, you read that correctly.

Auburn's play-calling format

1st down: Derrick Nix (OC) calls the play

2nd down: Hugh Freeze (HC) calls the play

3rd down: Kent Austin (QBC) calls the play

Kiffin simply asked what happens when the Tigers inevitably face a 4th down play? Does a fourth coach or coordinator make the play-calling decision that time around?

So does a 4th coach call 4th downs?? 🤔@AuburnFootball https://t.co/CGw0r08Uwz — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) August 14, 2025

In all fairness, Freeze can overrule Nix or Austin on any of the downs, as is his right as the head coach. But then it asks the question, why have such a confusing format for play calling in the first place if Freeze makes the ultimate decision when all is said and done?

All three of the Auburn play callers (Freeze, Nix, and Austin) were on the Tigers' coaching staff last season, but Nix didn't clarify if they utilized this play-calling format last year, as well as planning to use it during the upcoming season.

Unfortunately for Kiffin, Freeze and his staff probably won't comment on his question posed over social media, and the Ole Miss Rebels won't face the Auburn Tigers this year... at least in the regular season... so he won't be able to stare across the field to see if he can find a fourth play caller.

In fact, the two teams haven't faced each other since Freeze's first season with the Tigers, in 2023, when the Rebels earned a 28-21 victory over Auburn. That season, Nix had yet to join Freeze's staff, and Austin was just an offensive analyst, becoming the quarterbacks coach in 2024.