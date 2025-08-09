Nestled in a legacy shaped by legends like Archie and Eli Manning, Ole Miss has long been synonymous with quarterback excellence. Let’s not forget about even the Chad Kellys, Matt Corrals of the world, oh, and that first round pick from this past draft in Jaxson Dart. The track record is there with some great talent over the years. There’s a next man up mentality when it comes to this program and Quarterbacks. They know the standard and what’s to be expected, being thrust into this position. Let’s take a peek at Austin Simmons, who’s the next man up on campus.

Into this tradition steps Austin Simmons, a left‑handed phenom and disciplined first‑generation starter. Reclassifying into college early and earning his bachelor’s degree by age 19, Simmons’ academic and athletic maturity is already in the spotlight. His profile already includes dual-sport excellence, he pitched in 13 games for the Rebels’ baseball team with a 3.21 ERA, showing off that athleticism he has but he’s now fully devoted to football.

"Ice in his veins" Kirby Smart

This quote by Kirby Smart says more than people think. This is one of the best defensive minded coaches in all of college going out of his way to say this about Simmons. In the limited action, his composure was evident, most notably after he was thrusted into a crucial relief appearance against Georgia. Now this could be an issue for the majority of quarterbacks around the game but he led a touchdown drive with remarkable calmness to him. This was Simmons’ defining collegiate moment last season after leading a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive against the number 3 team in the nation at the time Georgia Bulldogs.

Simmons has drawn lofty comparisons. His coach, Lane Kiffin, likened his throwing motion to Tua Tagovailoa’s, while an anonymous Power 5 coach praised his compact release and intelligence. His leadership style is already earning praise by his coaches as having a calm-demeanor but knowing when to amp up the intensity for the right situation. Teammates describe Simmons as a quiet leader who leads by example and steps up when needed which seems to be working when it comes to gaining respect from the overall team.

He’s also embraced a mentorship role, absorbing wisdom from Ole Miss greats, including Archie and Eli Manning at the Manning Passing Academy. This is an environment he both learned from and contributed to as a counselor. This isn’t taken lightly by many quarterbacks in the nation when they do get the invite. There’s a level of commitment to the program's vision when he stayed at Ole Miss despite the new transfer portal rules and everyone running for the hills when they don’t immediately start. He had a great relationship with Dart and learned a lot from him on the fly seeing how he operates on a weekly basis.

He’s actively engaging in portal recruiting, building relationships with incoming talent, and immersing himself in the team’s culture. He wants to make sure the legacy he builds extends beyond personal performance which shows the maturity beyond his years for a young 19 year old. The maturity is something to behold because being that age and starting at QB for a SEC team can most definitely get to a person's head but he views this as a privilege more than anything.

While there is pressure of following a program legend like Jaxson Dart, who is the all-time passing leader and became a first-round NFL pick, Simmons is determined to forge his own path. He repeatedly mentions how he wants to build his own legacy in the process and that he is going to be his own person along the way while using bits and pieces of what he’s learned from everyone.

Final Take

Austin Simmons’ journey reflects more than raw talent—it’s about poise, work ethic, and purposeful leadership. Standing on the shoulders of past Ole Miss icons, he’s carving out his own identity with academic maturity, mental toughness, and genuine rapport with his teammates and coaches. If the early signs from his leadership, offseason development, and game poise are any indication, Simmons is more than ready to become the next great QB in the Rebels’ long history lineage of great QB’s. Now it’s time to go out there and ball out which is exactly what he’s been waiting for.

