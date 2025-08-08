Hugh Freeze flips the momentum landing Nation's 2nd ranked Wide Receiver

The Auburn Tigers and Hugh Freeze head into a pivotal season as the veteran Head Coach is coming off of a 5-7 season, which saw the Tigers go 2-6 in SEC play. As Hugh Freeze looks to prove he's the man for the job on the plains, the results on the recruiting trail this summer have been concerning for the Tigers.

Entering Friday Night, Auburn held just 11 commitments with the Nations' 56th ranked class and the 15th ranked class in the SEC. Recruits have shown that they're waiting to see Freeze's vision succeed on the field before committing to Auburn which has created a stressful cycle for the Tigers fanbase. In recruiting, sometimes all a Head Coach needs is one big time recruit to believe in them and on Friday Night, the Auburn Tigers won big.

Jase Mathews picks Hugh Freeze and Auburn over LSU, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss

On Friday Night, elite wide receiver recruit Jase Mathews announced his college decision picking Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers over a loaded group of schools headlined by LSU, Texas A&M, and In-State Ole Miss.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Elite WR Jase Mathews has committed to Auburn🦅



He ranks No. 17 NATL. (No. 2 WR) in the 2026 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/iOMi6A6M7M pic.twitter.com/UfM1NCoGWc — Rivals (@Rivals) August 8, 2025

Landing Jase Mathews is a game changer for Hugh Freeze and his staff as they land the highest ranked recruit in their class. According to Rivals' recruiting rankings, Jase Mathews is the 17th ranked player in the class, the 2nd ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Mississippi.

Hugh Freeze has an incredible track record of development with Wide Receivers, which makes it easy to see why Mathews picked the Tigers in the end. Next season Matthews will play with an elite group of young receivers headlined by Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, and Malcolm Simmons.

Mathews is a Mississippi native who’s gotten a front row seat to see his future teammate Deuce Knight light up opposing defenses. As Mathews commits to Auburn the Tigers will now look to get hot on the recruiting trail to finish the recruiting cycle with another Top-10 class.

