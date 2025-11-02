Hugh Freeze gives tone-deaf quote that proves he's not the man for the Auburn job

Coming into the weekend, it felt like the loser of the matchup between Kentucky and the Auburn Tigers would more likely than not fire their coach. There were a few scenarios where the coaches could keep their jobs if each side showed a reason to be encouraged, but that wasn't the case on Saturday Night.

The Auburn Tigers were only able to manage 3 points against a Kentucky defense that was allowing over 30 points per game, and allowed Tennessee to score 56 the week prior. The offense was such a mess that Hugh Freeze pulled Ashton Daniels for Jackson Arnold, who he had benched last week just to bring back in Ashton Daniels.

Hugh Freeze's postgame comments prove he's the wrong fit

After the game, the Auburn fanbase was chanting "Fire Hugh" as it became clear that he's not the man for the job. This is the 3rd year of the Hugh Freeze era, and the Tigers can only score 3 points against a Kentucky team that wants to fire their own coach. When Freeze took over, it was easy to preach patience, but in this era of College Football, you can build a roster quicker than ever.

If it wasn't already known that Hugh Freeze isn't the man for the job, he proved it in his postgame press conference once again trying to convince the Auburn fanbase that this team is close.

"I wish I could ask for patience, but that’s not something people are willing to give in this day and age. I just know we’re so dang close." Hugh Freeze

To try and claim that your team is close after scoring just 3 points and losing to Kentucky is either patronizing the fanbase or a thought so insane it deserves to get Freeze fired for believing it. Freeze is now just 15-19 in his Auburn tenure with a 6-16 record in SEC play.

The Tigers have given Hugh Freeze all the resources he could ask for and this team hasn't come close to being a contender in the SEC. It seems more likely than not that Freeze's tenure will end sooner rather than later despite all of Freeze's claims this season that this team is "close."