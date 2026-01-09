Husan Longstreet transfers instantly becoming a potential target for these 3 schools

The USC Trojans have suffered their biggest loss in the Transfer Portal thus far as quarterback Husan Longstreet announced his intentions to transfer. The writing was seemingly on the wall when USC QB Jayden Maiava announced his plan to return in 2026, meaning that Longstreet would spend a second season as the backup.

Coming out of High School, Husan Longstreet was a 5-star recruit, ranking as the 21st ranked player in the class and the 4th best quarterback in the country. Given how highly regarded Longstreet was as a recruit, he should draw a strong market. The freshman passed for 103 yards and a touchdown in limited action.

NEW: USC true freshman 5-star QB Husan Longstreet plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @SWiltfong_ and @GregBiggins2 report.https://t.co/FhLfjLMEtI pic.twitter.com/dSYYpEqYfk — On3 (@On3sports) January 9, 2026

These 3 schools could quickly pivot to Husan Longstreet

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin has LSU fans on edge as he's yet to land a transfer quarterback despite hosting Sam Leavitt and Brendan Sorsby. Lane Kiffin took Jaxson Dart as a highly touted Freshman from USC, and he could do it again as Longstreet would be a multi-year player. If the Tigers can't win out for Leavitt, turning to Husan Longstreet could make the most sense.

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes will lose Carson Beck once the season comes to an end, creating a hole at quarterback. The Canes will likely go big game hunting in the Transfer Portal, but if they can't land a proven star, Longstreet could be a great option. Longstreet has elite physical tools, and pairing him with Shannon Dawson could finally end Miami's cycle of shopping for QBs each offseason.

Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning and his staff just showed how well they can do transforming quarterbacks as Dante Moore went from 5-star recruit to backup, and now he's going to be a 1st round pick in the NFL Draft. If Moore declares for the draft, Oregon could add Longstreet to their room, allowing him a chance to compete for the starting job.