If Shedeur Sanders return to college, he should avoid Colorado at all costs

Shedeur Sanders couldn't have had a worse possible NFL Draft experience.

Though some believed that Sanders seemed like a lock to be the second quarterback taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, that didn't prove to be the case. As a matter of fact, Sanders was passed over in Round 1, Round 2, and Round 3. In that time, Cam Ward (Miami), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Tyler Shough (Louisville), and even Jalen Milroe (Alabama) were all selected.

At this point, as crazy as it sounds, some are wondering if Shedeur might actually try to pull off a return to college football for one more year. NBC Sports floated the idea, and honestly, in today’s world of college football chaos, nothing feels truly off the table anymore.

Now, would it be complicated? Absolutely. Shedeur already declared for the draft and went through the Combine, meaning a return would violate NCAA rules. But as NBC Sports pointed out, a lot of NCAA rules have been crushed by lawsuits and legal challenges over the past few years. If Sanders wanted to fight it, he could probably find a few powerful voices willing to back him.

It would be a high-profile case and it might not be decided in time for him to find a home — presuming any college programs wanted to take him — but it's not totally out of the question.

That being said, we'd be shocked if that was the decision he made. Shedeur seems committed to making the NFL leap, no matter how frustrating the draft has been so far. But if he did somehow try to play one more year of college ball, there’s one piece of advice we would give: stay far away from Colorado.

Look, no offense to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, but if Shedeur wants to reset his image with NFL teams, it might be better to transfer somewhere else. Find a Power-4 program willing to take you, rack up wins, and present a different image to the NFL for next season.

It's not going to happen, but as strange as it might sound, he needs to get away from the place that just retired his jersey if he were to attempt to go that route.

Read More