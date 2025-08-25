Impressive Freshman earns starting receiver role for the Florida State Seminoles

The moment a school signs it's recruiting class, the fanbase instantly starts to think about how soon some of their key pieces may see the field. Mike Norvell may not utilize High School recruiting as often as the fanbase may like but, after a 2-10 season, the Seminoles needed to look everywhere for potential impact pieces to turn the team around.

As Florida State signed 5 Top-300 recruits, Mike Norvell has several pieces capable of making an instant impact but, one of his local products has been a standout since enrolling and played well enough to earn a starting job.

Mike Norvell names true freshman WR Jayvan Boggs a starter

On Monday Morning, the Florida State Football team released it's first depth chart of the season and much to the delight of the fanbase, true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs was named one of the starting wide receivers.

First look at our depth chart for the season opener 👀#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/wXi9rqCTPd — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 25, 2025

When Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the season opener against Alabama, he spoke about the decision to name the true freshman a starter.

"I think he's been extremely productive... when he's got his opportunities, he's capitalized on them... I think he's earned the opportunity." Mike Norvell

By being named a starter, Jayvan Boggs becomes the first true freshman to earn a starting role to start the season for the Seminoles since 2019 which is an incredible mark for the freshman.

As a Senior in High School, Boggs was one of the most productive players in the Country, catching 99 passes for 2,133 yards and 21 touchdowns. Boggs' quickness is on full display with every route he runs and once the football is in his hands, he's as explosive as they come after the catch which will be massive for the Seminoles after a year where they couldn't get anything going on offense.

More Florida State Seminoles News: