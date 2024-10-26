Indiana demands respect from nation, continues its dominance
Indiana is making a loud statement to the nation: respect is overdue.
Entering this weekend still undefeated and ranked No. 13, the Hoosiers once again proved their mettle by taking down Washington in a decisive 31-17 victory — and they did it without their starting quarterback, Kurtis Rourke.
With backup quarterback Tayven Jackson leading the charge, Indiana improved to 8-0 for the first time since 1967, cementing their place as a legitimate contender.
Jackson, though not flashy, got the job done, completing 11-of-19 passes for 124 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. What the Hoosiers lacked in passing consistency, they more than made up for with a bruising ground game. Running back Justice Ellison powered the offense with 123 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. The offensive line paved the way for 188 rushing yards, controlling the clock and wearing down Washington’s defense.
Indiana’s defense set the tone early when cornerback D'Angelo Ponds picked off a pass and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown. This was one of two first-half interceptions by Ponds, and the defense continued to apply pressure throughout the game. Indiana racked up three sacks and six tackles for loss, holding Washington to just 318 total yards and a paltry 3-for-11 conversion rate on third down.
The Hoosiers took control in the second half, with Jackson running in a 2-yard score to give Indiana a 31-14 lead. A key moment came when Myles Price made up for an earlier punt mistake by returning a fourth-quarter punt 65 yards to Washington’s 14-yard line, setting up the final score. This sequence sealed Washington's fate, as Indiana's defense clamped down and held the Huskies to just a late field goal.
Despite being held out of the Top 10, Indiana continues to handle business with poise and efficiency. With Michigan State on the horizon, the Hoosiers are sending a clear message: they are ready to compete with the best in the Big Ten, and the rest of the nation would be wise to take notice.