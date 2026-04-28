Indiana isn’t backing down from Alabama in pursuit of 5-star WR Monshun Sales

After winning the National Championship, Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers have all the momentum to start building the program into a yearly contender. Not only did the Hoosiers win the National Championship, but Cignetti and his staff proved they could develop players into high NFL Draft picks with 3 Top 50 selections including two 1st round picks with Fernando Mendoza and Omar Cooper Jr.

While Curt Cignetti just won the title with a veteran heavy team, the easiest way to build is still through recruiting. This recruiting cycle, there's a clear top priority for the Indiana Hoosiers to bring to Bloomington.

Indiana is soaring in the recruitment of 5-star WR Monshun Sales

This weekend, Indiana was able to bring 5-star wide receiver Monshun Sales to campus for his official visit. Leaving the weekend, Indiana appears to have grabbed the lead in Monshun Sales' recruitment according to Rivals.

Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ says Indiana has put itself in a strong long-term position for 5-star WR Monshun Sales 🔴⚪️



"I think Indiana may have grabbed that pole position as this process continues."



Details: https://t.co/QD5e9MYK5u pic.twitter.com/jqYFRUv4Yt — Rivals (@Rivals) April 28, 2026

Monshun Sales has long been seen as a lean towards Alabama, but the Hoosiers aren't going to give up on the 5-star. According to the Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Monshun Sales is the 7th ranked player in the country, the top wide receiver in the class, and the top player out of Indiana.

The pitch for Indiana should be especially strong given that they're the hometown team in this recruitment. Monshun Sales just got to watch Omar Cooper Jr who went to his same High School develop into a 1st round pick playing for Curt Cignetti and this staff.

If Indiana is going to keep the 5-star wide receiver at home, they're going to need to beat out strong competition. Alabama has been a frontrunner for Sales while Texas has recently jumped into the race as they offered Sales a scholarship while they hold a commitment from fellow 5-star WR Easton Royal.