Indiana potentially stealing 5-star USC commit is the last thing Lincoln Riley needs
You almost want to feel bad for USC head coach Lincoln Riley, but then again, no thanks. It has been a year to forget for the Trojans, as they're now 4-5 on the season following the Week 10 loss to the Washington Huskies. It's a game USC let slip away.
Off the field, though, the hits are coming in for Riley and his recruiting department. That's because 5-star quarterback Julian Lewis is loving what he's seeing out of the Indiana Hoosiers this year. So much in fact, Steve Wiltfong is reporting the touted signal-caller will be visiting Indiana this weekend for their showdown against Michigan.
5-star USC QB commit Julian Lewis will be visiting Indiana this weekend
This isn't the first time Lewis will be making the trip to Bloomington, as he took an official visit there in late May. Now, he's heading back to Indiana, this time for an unofficial visit. Do we really think the Georgia product would be making a return trip if he didn't have high interest in the Hoosiers?
Not a chance. Curt Cignetti and Co. are putting in work to land the elite playmaker. In addition to USC, there's also competition from other schools. Lewis took additional official visits to Colorado and Auburn. He has been committed to USC since August of 2023, but that hasn't stopped other programs from trying to get things done.
In addition to Lewis, 4-star running back Daune Brown took a visit to hometown Tennessee over the weekend and he's going to be in Knoxville later this month for his official visit. In the blink of an eye, Riley could end up losing both prospects if things keep going south for the Trojans.
Nothing is going right for the program and fans are ripping Riley, on a $110 million contract, for the terrible results on the gridiron. Things are looking even worse for him on the recruiting trail, which is a brutal look.