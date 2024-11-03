Lincoln Riley drops ridiculous, infuriating quote after USC loss to Washington
Lincoln Riley is at a crossroads at USC.
After another narrow 26-21 loss to Washington, he shared, “I don’t handle losing very well. It hasn’t happened very much in my career.” But fans aren’t exactly interested in how well he’s “handling” it—they’re wondering why they’re losing so much in the first place. Yes, this is Riley’s first year leading the Trojans through Big Ten territory, but “close” losses don’t seem to cut it for a fanbase that’s used to—and has invested in—so much more.
USC went all-in on Riley, not only with a big contract with a reported large buyout, but also by pumping massive resources into the program to bring it back to the elite level. The expectation was that Riley would quickly turn USC into a powerhouse again. But so far, the Trojans are sitting with more losses than wins, and even though they’re losing close games, it’s still a bitter pill for fans who were promised a winning team.
When Riley says they’re “not getting [their] (expletive) kicked,” it feels like a consolation prize that doesn’t quite add up to what was promised. It might be true they aren’t getting blown out, but the goal here wasn’t just to stay competitive; it was to start winning those close games.
Let’s be real—close losses aren’t good enough for a fanbase that’s invested emotionally and financially. Riley’s paycheck and the funding USC has poured into the program put him in the top echelon of college coaches, which means fans expect results that match the dollars.
While Riley came in with a stellar reputation from his days at Oklahoma, his time at USC so far has fans questioning if he can deliver that same success here. The losing is piling up, and patience is wearing thin.
With only a few games left, the pressure is on. Riley’s got to do more than just reassure everyone they aren’t getting blown out. USC’s supporters want to see tangible results, not just reassurances, and they want to feel that their hefty investment in Riley is going to bring real returns, and honestly, nothing they do this year might matter at this point.
For USC, it’s not just about getting close; it’s about actually winning, and if Riley can’t start delivering, that goodwill might start fading fast.