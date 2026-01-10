Indiana's National Championship odds skyrocket in blowout vs. Oregon

After everyone watched a thrilling College Football Playoff Semifinal game between Ole Miss and Miami, the hope was that we'd get another incredible game with Oregon and Indiana facing off. Instead, Indiana is showing why they're the top team in the Country, taking a 35-7 lead into the half as they've dominated Oregon.

While there's still a full second half to play, it appears that the National Championship matchup is set, and that we'll see Indiana faceoff against Miami in Miami. The way that the Hoosiers have played this postseason has left no question over who's the frontrunner in this College Football Playoff

Indiana's Championship odds skyrocket amid Oregon blowout

As Indiana blows out one of the best teams in the Country after blowing out Alabama in the Rose Bowl, everyone seems to believe that this is Indiana's National Championship to lose. The oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook seem to agree, as their odds to win the National Championship have skyrocketed to -310 while Miami is at +240, and Oregon, which trails by 28, has fallen to +17500.

All odds and lines are subject to change

Barring one of the greatest comebacks of all time, we're going to see Indiana and Miami face off for the National Championship. Both teams are very similar with incredible defenses and offenses that are dominant in the trenches.

The biggest divide in the National Championship may be the play each team has at quarterback, which could easily decide the outcome. At times, it feels as if Miami is playcalling around Carson Beck, as we've seen his turnovers cost Miami against SMU and Louisville. On the otherside, Fernando Mendoza is the Heisman winner, and he only gets better somehow with each week.

Nobody saw a Miami Vs Indiana National Championship Game coming into the season, and now the two teams will have a chance to change everything for their program.