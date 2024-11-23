Indiana's perfect season comes crashing down: Will they be dropped out of the CFP?
Indiana's dreams of a perfect season came to a screeching halt on Saturday as the Hoosiers fell 38-15 to Ohio State in a game that wasn't even that close.
The highly anticipated matchup between two top Big Ten contenders had plenty of storylines, but unfortunately for Indiana fans, most of them played out in Ohio State’s favor.
The Buckeyes' defense was relentless, holding Indiana to just 151 yards of total offense—a staggering contrast to their season average. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana’s quarterback, struggled under pressure, completing only 8-of-18 passes for 68 yards.
To make matters worse, the Hoosiers couldn’t establish their ground game either, managing just 83 rushing yards as a team. Ohio State, meanwhile, moved the ball efficiently, with TreVeyon Henderson leading the charge with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown.
For Indiana, this loss raises questions about their legitimacy as a College Football Playoff contender. The Hoosiers entered the game with an impressive 10-0 record, but critics had pointed out the lack of wins against ranked opponents. Saturday’s performance didn’t help their case, especially as the narrative continues to point out their weak strength of schedule. As of now, Indiana’s lone win against an FBS team with a winning record is the only thing they can hang their hat on.
What’s next for the Hoosiers? They’ll need a convincing win over Purdue to finish 11-1, but it will be interesting to see how much that is valued by the committee. Indiana will also be watching the results from conferences like the SEC and ACC, where logjams of competitive teams could push the Hoosiers further down the rankings.
Their fate now depends as much on other teams’ performances as their own.
While this loss is a setback, Indiana still has a solid shot at making the playoff field in the new 12-team format. But after Saturday, their margin for error is razor-thin, and the narrative around their season has shifted dramatically.
Indiana isn't a legitimate threat to compete for a national title, but the Hoosiers will still likely be a favorite to make the 12-team field.