Ohio State fans are in their feelings, rage against Big Ten referees
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered Saturday needing a win to get one step closer to locking up a berth in the Big Ten championship.
Though a rivalry game against Michigan is looming next week, Ohio State is playing for a chance to win the conference title and lock up a College Football Playoff berth. Indiana, ranked No. 5 in the country, planned to have something to say about that as the Hoosiers also have postseason hopes, including their own aspirations to play in the Big Ten championship.
The game didn't start out the way that most Ohio State Buckeyes fans were hoping. Ohio State trailed 7-0 early in the first quarter, and the Buckeyes were denied on a 4th down inside the Indiana 5-yard line, costing them points early.
To make matters worse, Ohio State had a couple of penalties go against them that fans — at least those stationed in Columbus — thought were questionable.
Social media was raging about Big Ten officiating in the first half, which some Ohio State fans said was "inherently bias" towards to Buckeyes.
Things began to turn in the second quarter for the Buckeyes, though. Will Howard found Emeka Egbuka for an 11-yard touchdown to tie things up at 7 apiece with 7:22 remaining and then disaster struck for Indiana.
As the Hoosiers attempted to punt the ball back, Indiana punter James Evans dropped the snap, giving Ohio State the ball deep in Hoosiers territory. TreVeyon Henderson later punched in a 4-yard touchdown with 0:21 remaining in the second quarter to give Ohio State a 14-7 lead at the end of the half.
At the half, Will Howard had completed 14-of-16 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown to one interception. Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke went 6-of-9 for 50 yards.
Ohio State and Indiana are battling on FOX.