Indiana’s perfect season makes one thing clear: Begin Cignetti’s statue tomorrow

The Indiana Hoosiers just completed a truly improbable feat, finishing off an undefeated regular season by beating the top-ranked, defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers will head into the College Football Playoff as the top-ranked team, which would've seemed impossible coming into the year, even after last year's magic.

The players deserved a ton of the credit as they went toe to toe with a loaded Ohio State team that was world beaters the entire season. At the end of the day, all the credit belongs to Curt Cignetti, and Indiana's administration should start building him a statue tomorrow.

Curt Cignetti has completed the greatest turnaround ever

The job that Curt Cignetti has done at Indiana is truly impossible to believe, as he's rebuilt a program that never experienced any real success and has become a powerhouse ever since his arrival. Winning a Big Ten Championship and finishing a regular season undefeated is one thing, doing it at this program is another.

The Indiana Hoosiers have the 2nd most losses in the history of the FBS, as no one has been able to find success in Bloomington. The Ohio State Buckeyes had beaten Indiana 30 straight times marking the longest streak in the history of the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have won 10 or more games twice, both of which are the two seasons Cignetti has led the Hoosiers.

Typically, the hope for a program rebuilding is that by a head coach's 3rd season the results are promising. In two seasons, Curt Cignetti took over a team that went 3-9 and led them to the Playoff in back-to-back seasons which is truly a remarkable feat.

Everyone laughed when Curt Cignetti said, "Google me," and credited the easy schedule for their success last season. This season has proven that Indiana and Cignetti are the real deal, and they deserve the credit.