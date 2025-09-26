Injury opens door for LSU’s 5-star freshman to shine against Ole Miss

Anytime a program signs an elite 5-star recruit, the first thought the fanbase has is about how soon he may make an impact. While a freshman stepping into the lineup is beyond exciting when it happens before a massive game because a star player is injured it takes some of the excitement away. This Saturday as the LSU Tigers face the Ole Miss Rebels in a massive SEC clash, the Tigers may be without star running back Caden Durham.

Caden Durham has led the Tigers in rushing last season and has been the team's leading rusher again in 2025 which would deal a massive blow to the Tigers.

Sources: LSU leading rusher Caden Durham is considered doubtful for the game at Ole Miss. He’s dealing with an ankle injury from the SE Louisiana game last week and is unlikely to play. pic.twitter.com/G4LXU6HIcQ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 26, 2025

True Freshman Harlem Berry could breakout for LSU

Playing without Caden Durham would deal a massive blow to the LSU Tigers as the running back position is by far the thinnest on the roster. Behind Durham, LSU has QB/RB/WR/S Ju'Juan Johnson, freshman Harlem Berry, and veteran Kaleb Jackson. Johnson has been an effective runner for the Tigers and could end up being the featured back in this game, he won't be the most exciting running back for LSU.

This past recruiting cycle the LSU Tigers signed the Nation's top ranked running back Harlem Berry, a 5-star recruit out of Louisiana. Given the lack of depth in LSU's running back room, the fanbase was expecting he'd have to make an impact this season and now he'll have his chance.

In the Tigers two biggest games, Berry has gotten some playing time but, he's gotten the most experience in games against Southeastern Louisiana and Louisiana Tech with 13 carries for 84 yards. While Berry has had limited playing time, he's already shown the ability to be a human highlight reel.

The Tigers' rushing attack has been a problem over the past two seasons and as Durham is out in this game, the LSU offense is going to need all hands on deck. If Harlem Berry can flash in his carries this weekend, he could quickly become a fixture of this LSU offense as his speed and talent are undeniable.

