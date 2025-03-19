Insider hints Shedeur Sanders may be tumbling down NFL Draft boards

For most of the 2025 NFL Draft cycle, Shedeur Sanders has been considered one of the top two quarterback prospects, penciled in as the second QB off the board behind Miami's Cam Ward. But according to draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., that might not be a lock anymore.

During a segment on Get Up, Kiper was asked about the growing buzz surrounding Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart potentially surpassing Sanders as QB2 in the class. His response was telling:

“Not out of the question,” Kiper said. “I’m not going to oversight, laugh at anything that’s being said now because everybody has got opinions all over the place.”

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of Sanders’ current standing. While Kiper’s latest mock draft still has Sanders as a top-three pick, with the New York Giants selecting him No. 3 overall, the fact that he’s hinting at Dart potentially leapfrogging him could mean we're in for a bit of a wild finish to draft season.

What’s behind the shift?

Jaxson Dart’s rise isn’t entirely surprising. Kiper noted his steady progression at Ole Miss, and he is a very capable dual-threat quarterback That being said, Dart is a system quarterback and he's not a proven commodity by any means.

That's what makes this interesting.

Sanders has shown flashes of brilliance, even with one of the worst offensive lines in the country. That being said, analysts — and reportedly franchises — are concerned about potentially building thier team around him.

A slide might not be the worst thing

Of course, even if Sanders drops a few spots, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Kiper noted that this could actually be better for Sanders in the long run.

“If Shedeur does slide a little bit in the first or into the late, early second like some think? So be it,” Kiper said. “It still would still bode well for Shedeur Sanders.”

If Sanders were to fall to a more stable franchise, it could ultimately help his development.

Read More